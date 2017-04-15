Bangladeshi community to celebrate New Year at Minatchom Atdao

THE Bangladeshi community on Saipan will gather today, Friday, at the Minatchom Atdao in Susupe to celebrate the Bengali New Year.

“We are expecting about 200 individuals and their families to take part in the celebration,” Bangladesh Cultural Group president and event organizer Rakibul “Mintu” Islam said on Thursday.

The celebration for Shuvo Nobo-Borsho or Bengali New Year 1424 will start at 5 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

Performers will be presenting various musical numbers and other entertainment, Islam said.

There also will be a program for the children, he added. “We will have a small carnival for the kids.”

The cultural programs include poetry readings, songs and dance numbers and will start at 7 p.m.

Islam said Bangladeshi food, drinks and other delicacies will be available at the site.

“We invite the community to join us in our celebration,” Islam added.

For more information, call Rakibul Mintu Islam at 483-4448.