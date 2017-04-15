Marianas Variety

Governor: ‘This is a time of renewal, rest and joy’

14 Apr 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres is asking everyone to remember all those who are going through their own hardships, and to bring them closer to their hearts.

In his and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog’s Lenten message, Torres said the season is a time of renewal through a period of soul-searching.

“This weekend, let us remember those sacrifices we made which all of us hope have made us better people at the end.

“This weekend is a time of renewal, a time of rest, and a time of joy. May all of you and your loved ones have a very safe, blessed and happy Easter!”

Today, in observance of Good Friday, hundreds of devotees will join the annual trek to Mount Tapochao.

