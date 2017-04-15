Lawmaker: Eric San Nicolas’s decision to oppose Integrated Resource Plan irresponsible

REPRESENTATIVE Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero says Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board member Eric San Nicolas’s decision to vote against the implementation of the Integrated Resource Plan was irresponsible.

The lawmaker said he was disappointed to hear San Nicolas’s reason for not supporting the federally funded study on energy alternatives for the CNMI recommended by experts two years ago.

San Nicolas, during the CUC officials’ meeting with House members on Tuesday, said he did not support the IRP because it did not include Tinian and Rota.

“I can appreciate his representation for Tinian and Rota, but I don’t think that was an adequate response for why he opposed the plan,” Deleon Guerrero said. “If he had said he voted no because the plan was flawed and it only addressed Saipan then make a decision whether that plan was good or bad for Saipan and also maybe ask that they include Tinian and Rota. But don’t vote no to the plan solely on the basis that it did not include Tinian and Rota.

“As I understand it, both Tinian and Rota do not have the same power problems that Saipan does. They have more than double the reserve capacity, meaning that while their actual usage is just 1 or 2 megawatts, they have 9 to 10 megawatts of power.”

Deleon Guerrero said Tinian and Rota have sufficient energy compared to Saipan.

“If this IRP attempts to address the problems on Saipan, why can’t they consider it? For me, it’s disturbing that he didn’t say the plan was good or bad — he just said that it did not include Tinian and Rota.

“You’re there as a board member to look at the whole CNMI. Now if the plan addressed Saipan it’s because Saipan has a problem. So review the merits of the plan as it relates to Saipan and then ask if the plan can be amended so that it includes Tinian and Rota. But shelving it because it didn’t include Tinian and Rota is an irresponsible decision.”

Deleon Guerrero was disappointed that the board did not consider the study produced by experts. He said the IRP could have addressed some of the issues that Saipan is now facing.

“The study recommended several alternatives and the board should have at least considered those alternatives. But to shelve it, especially on that basis alone — that was disturbing and irresponsible. You have an obligation not just to Tinian and Rota but to Saipan as well and to the whole CNMI.”

Deleon Guerrero commended the House utilities committee for meeting with CUC officials on Tuesday.

“It warrants going back to the drawing board and they should carefully do their part to follow the process and ensure there is transparency and expose any conflicts of interest. I’m glad that they decided to back out and return to the process again.”

Deleon Guerrero is urging the CUC board to reconsider the IRP which one board member, David Sablan Jr., supports.

“The study was supported by the board but once it came out they shelved it. But there’s more than one option there. It proposes various alternatives so I suggest they revisit the plan and take what’s good in there — what could work here. Consider some of those options. One of the problems in the past involved heavy fuel and the cost of maintenance as well as EPA’s stringent requirements, but I understand that with the new U.S. president on board maybe some of those requirements will be eased, so I guess it’s worth reconsidering or revisiting.”

Deleon Guerrero also noted CUC’s “strange” way of making critical decisions.

“They didn’t even look at the options recommended by the IRP and went on with their own decision. This has become their pattern. The CUC board makes their decisions without really considering all these studies that were done by experts. They are not experts so they should at least read the recommendations from experts and then go from there. But they are not doing it, they are doing their own thing and that’s what’s bothersome…that’s the problem with them.”

Asked for comment, CUC board member Eric San Nicolas said in an email:

“The IRP document was accepted as a document that CUC is using at present. So this idea that it isn’t being used isn’t true. The proposals from the different companies may not be the one being used specifically, but the document as a resource is.

“Since [David] Sablan was the [board] chairman at the time the IRP was moving, maybe Sablan can explain why he was advocating for a very specific scenario within the IRP and why the order of the study was unusual in the manner in which an RFP was done prior to the study being completed.

“I am a representative of Tinian and I will protect Tinian’s interests considering it is overwhelmingly obvious that Tinian and for that matter, Rota, have been receiving minimal attention and consideration for years. I can provide you more instances of this inequity…within CUC… as well.”