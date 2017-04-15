Witness: Corrections officers used excessive force

“WHAT was done to the subject, in my opinion, was uncalled for,” a veteran police instructor, Pedro A. Deleon Guerrero said on the witness stand, Thursday, in the ongoing trial of Corrections Officer Ray Anthony Camacho who was charged with beating up an inmate.

Deleon Guerrero said there was “excessive force” used, adding that he did not see any resistance from the victim based on the video footage of the incident shown to him during his testimony.

The footage showed the inmate, Ryan Cavalear, handcuffed and being held by two corrections officers, Admisen Dasio Haddy and Ray Anthony Camacho.

Camacho is on trial for assault and battery and disturbing the peace while Haddy has already entered a guilty plea.

As for Pedro A. Deleon Guerrero, he was stipulated by both the government and defense counsels as expert in the use of force as he has been providing training at the CNMI law enforcement academy on enforcement-related matters since 1998.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley is prosecuting the case while Collin Thompson is the defense counsel.

During his testimony, Deleon Guerrero said the footage shows that when the two officers forced Cavalear’s arms in two opposite directions, the victim screamed in pain.

“Our arms are not designed by our Lord to be bent like that,” he added.

He said the victim was also hit twice in the face and his head was banged on a door.

Defense counsel Collin Thompson asked the court for an acquittal, saying that Cavalear’s testimony was unreliable. But Judge Kenneth Govendo denied the defense motion.

During the cross-examination conducted by Thompson, Cavalear said he had settled his lawsuit against Corrections for $25,000 in connection with the beating incident.

Thursday was the third day of the bench trial which will resume on Monday, Judge Govendo said.