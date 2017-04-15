Mom arrested for hitting son and leaving him at former La Fiesta Mall

A WOMAN was arrested for leaving her 8-year-old son by himself at the old La Fiesta Mall in San Roque, and for slapping and punching him.

Kaylynn Jane Hebron Deleon Guerero, 27, was charged with child abuse, assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Deleon Guerrero appeared before Associate Judge Joseph Camacho on Thursday for a bail hearing. Her cash bail was set at $10,000.

Assistant Attorneys General Jonathan Wilberscheid and Elizabeth Weintraub appeared for the government while the court appointed Cindy Nesbit of the Public Defender’s Office to represent the defendant.

Deleon Guerrero’s next court appearance was set for April 20, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 220A.

According to court documents, police responded to a child abuse complaint on April 11, 2017 at 8:03 a.m. at Kagman Elementary School. Police met the 8-year-old victim, and observed that he had bruising around his left eye.

Police learned through the school principal, Ignacia T. Demapan, that on Monday, April 10, the victim rode the bus from school to a bus stop in Kagman II where he was picked up by his mother, Deleon Guerrero.

When Deleon Guerrero saw the victim sweating it angered her, police said. Deleon Guerrero asked the boy, “Why are you sweating? You playing again!?”

Police said Deleon Guerrero then slapped the boy multiple times in the face and punched him in the stomach during their drive to San Roque.

As they passed by the former La Fiesta Mall in San Roque, Deleon Guerrero stopped the car and told the boy to get out of the vehicle.

The boy told police he was so afraid after his mom drove off and left him alone in the area for about a minute.

When interviewed by the police on April 12 at the Department of Corrections, Deleon Guerrero told the investigator, “I didn’t know there was a right way to spank your child. I was so mad because he likes to lie.”

Further investigation revealed that it was not the first incident involving Deleon Guerrero and her child.

The child said on two separate occasions, his mother heated up a hair straightener, and when it was hot enough she turned it off and then placed the child’s finger on it as a punishment.