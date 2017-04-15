CPA files counter-claim against GPPC

THE Commonwealth Ports Authority, through attorney Robert T. Torres, has filed a counterclaim against GPPC Inc. over a dispute involving the runway project at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport. CPA is alleging breach of contract, breach of implied duty of good faith and fair dealing, negligent construction, violation of the Consumer Protection Act, and fraud.

In its counterclaim, which was filed in Superior Court, CPA also demands a jury trial.

According to the lawsuit, GPPC provided faulty construction and failed quality control, resulting in defective pavement on the runway.

Under the contract, CPA said GPPC was required to perform work without any defective or inferior materials, equipment or workmanship; to perform the work within the time specified; and to utilize and follow certain remedies and procedures in the event of a dispute, including repairing or replacing defective work at no cost to CPA.

The lawsuit stated that as a direct and proximate cause of GPPC’s breach of the contract documents, CPA has been damaged by the costs to repair the runway in the amount of approximately $20 million.

CPA, the lawsuit added, also relied on GPPC’s representation that its work under the contract was covered by bonds.

CPA has suffered damage related to the payments it has made for work that was allegedly not covered by the bonds in an amount to be proven at trial, the lawsuit stated.

It added that on Jan. 6, 2017, Fidelity informed CPA that GPPC never secured additional coverage from Fidelity for the subsequent material changes — the change orders and supplemental agreements — to the work scope ordered by CPA.

A company founded in Maryland, and operated as a subsidiary of Zurich American Insurance Company, Fidelity provides contract bonds for the construction industry and surety solutions for commercial enterprises.

It has refused to cover the $12 million original bond for the repair work, claiming there was a major change in the original contract.

Variety learned that the Saipan airport runway is safe and has been certified but will not be so for the expected lifespan. Moreover, the Federal Aviation Administration will not fund the remedial work — funding will have to come from CPA or CNMI funds and fees generated to correct the deficiencies.

In an earlier ruling, the Superior Court denied CPA’s motion to dismiss GPPC’s lawsuit.

GPPC has asked the court to declare that the additional work demanded by CPA is outside the scope of GPPC’s contractual obligations.