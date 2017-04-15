CUC board cancels request for quotations for power generator

AS a result of the Senate oversight hearing and the meeting with House members on Tuesday, the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board headed by chairwoman Adelina Roberto has decided to cancel the request for quotations for the purchase of a diesel engine from General Pacific Services Marianas, CUC executive director Gary Camacho said.

“I think they [the board] followed the recommendation of the House and Senate,” Camacho said.

The board members resumed their special meeting after their meeting with the House on Tuesday to cancel the RFQ, he added, but “with the understanding that there’s still an urgent need for the replacement of engine 8.”

Camacho said CUC may restart the process and will “try to procure it in an appropriate manner.”

During the oversight hearings, lawmakers pointed out possible conflicts of interest involving CUC board members and GPSM officials.

“It’s quite possible that we will start all over again,” Camacho said, adding that although the power generation personnel have been working hard to prepare their existing engine for the impending increase in power demands, there is still an urgent need to acquire a new engine.

Depending on the contractor’s bid, it may take a year to get a new engine fully operational from the day of procurement to installation, Camacho said.





CUC legal counsel James Sirok said they will have no liability in cancelling the RFQ for the procurement of a diesel engine from GPSM.

“We have no contract [with GPSM]. We’re not under any kind of commitment — there has never been a contract, and nothing has been signed.”

Camacho also denied having stated at the oversight hearing that the board approved the plan to buy a generator from GPSM based on the recommendation of the CUC legal counsel that it is a legitimate company.

“I did not make that statement,” he said.

But he said if we asked about the need for a new engine then he would certainly affirm it.

“We need an engine and we are trying to get it, but maybe not that kind of engine [from GPSM],” he added.

Sirok said he never told the board that GPSM is a legitimate company.

“I was the one who raised all the red flags and made the recommendation to CUC deputy executive director William Gil-more and the management that we should not be using GPSM,” he told Variety.