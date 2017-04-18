Nauru Air secures permit to fly to Guam

HAGÅTÑA — Nauru Airlines has secured its foreign air carrier's permit, clearing the way for its revival of the Guam route after more than a decade in hiatus.

Nauru’s flag carrier, which is projected to bring air traffic of 5,000 passengers a year between Guam and transit points, received its permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation last week.

“The (foreign air carrier's permit allows Nauru Airlines to engage in scheduled foreign air transportation of person, property and mail between Nauru and Guam via Tarawa, Majuro and Pohnpei for a period of five years,” according an April 13 announcement posted on www.ch-aviation.com.

The transportation department has also granted Nauru Air charter rights between any points in Nauru and the United States.

Nauru Airlines said it plans to offer a once-a-week round trip between Nauru and Guam using B737-300 aircraft with a total yearly capacity of 5,000 passengers.

Information about the launch date was not available as of press time.

Although Nauru Airlines is owned by the government of Nauru, its fleet of five B733s is registered and based in Brisbane, Australia due to regulatory issues. Operating four B737-300s and one B737-300(F), Nauru Airlines’ current routes include Nauru, Honiara, Nadi, Tarawa, Majuro, Pohnpei and Brisbane.

Formerly known as Air Nauru and later rebranded as Our Airline, Nauru Air has been operating in Pacific destinations for 30 years. Its earlier routes also included Asian destinations such as Hong Kong and Manila, which were shut down in 2001 along with Pacific services in Nauru, Pohnpei, Palau and Guam.

In 2005, Air Nauru went out of service following court-ordered repossession of its only Boeing-737 in Melbourne for non-payment of finance installments.

After recovering from its financial crisis in 2006, Air Nauru was rebranded as Our Airline. In 2014, it was renamed Nauru Airlines.

Last month, Nauru Air announced its plans to upgrade its fleet by 2018 as part of its goal to grow its capacity.

Nauru Air executives said they were studying older model B737NextGen aircraft to replace its older B737 Classic fleet.