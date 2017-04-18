Zoning Board to propose amendments to Saipan Zoning Law

ZONING Board Chairman Diego Blanco says the Saipan Zoning Law of 2013 has to be amended.

“There are some issues that need to be addressed,” he added, saying that zoning is “evolving on a daily basis” and the board will ask the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to look into the board’s recommendations.





In February, Blanco said he would ask the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to rezone the areas close to the sea in Marpi and designate them as tourist resort areas.

On Thursday, the board decided to reschedule the discussion of the proposed text and map amendments set for April 27, and to instead hold a special meeting to present the zoning staff’s recommendations regarding the proposed text and map amendments, Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said.

Blanco said members of the public are invited to attend the special meeting, adding that the date, time and venue will be announced soon.

After the presentation of the zoning staff to the board, they will conduct a separate public outreach to get feedback from the public on the proposed text and map amendments, Ogumoro said.

She said they will also activate the comment section of the zoning website to allow people to express their views.

After the public outreach, she said the board will discuss the comments from the community before making any recommendations to the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation.