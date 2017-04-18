Man indicted in South Carolina arrested on Saipan

AN initial hearing was held Friday for a man indicted in Columbia, South Carolina and arrested here for passport fraud.

Tarell Darnell Murphy appeared before District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona at 11 a.m.

Murphy, who was arrested Thursday on Saipan, was indicted on March 2, 2015 in South Carolina.

The U.S. District Court of South Carolina issued an arrest warrant against Murphy for failure to appear in court on July 21, 2015 at 10 a.m.

According to the indictment, Murphy “knowingly made a false statement in an application for a passport with intent to induce and secure for his own use the issuance of a passport.”

The indictment also stated that Murphy assumed the identity of “Demetrius Rakim Mcilwan” in applying for a passport, “which identity he knew to be false.”

During the hearing in the federal court on Saipan, Garth R. Backe, U.S. assistant attorney, and Vincent Carpenter of the U.S. diplomatic Security service appeared for the prosecution while attorneys Bruce Berline and Ben Petersburg appeared for Murphy.

Backe asked the court for an order transferring Murphy to the district of South Carolina for further court proceedings.

After a brief conference with his client, Berline told the court that Murphy would voluntarily abide by the transfer request.