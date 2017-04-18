Stabbing incident in Garapan

(Department of Public Safety) — On Thursday April 13, 2017, at 9:10 p.m., DPS central dispatched Koban Bike Patrol units to a stabbing incident at Queens Apartments located in western Garapan.

Police officers met with witnesses who brought them to the victim, a 24 years old Chinese male, bleeding from injuries to his chest and left arm.

Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived in the area, stabilized the victim and transported the victim to CHC Emergency Room for further treatment.





Police learned that two Chinese males, the victim and the suspect, were heard arguing in their room on the 4th floor. After the argument, eyewitnesses discovered the injured victim on the floor while the suspect fled the area. It had taken several bystanders to stop the altercation.

Police officers canvassed the area and apprehended the suspect, Bi Chuannian, a 45-year-old Chinese male who was arrested. The suspect was observed to have a laceration on his face and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The suspect received clearance from the doctor.

Suspect was charged with assault and battery and assault with dangerous weapon and transported to the Department of Corrections for booking and detention.

The victim was admitted to the hospital for observation. This case is still under investigation.