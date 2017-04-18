Guam’s Espaldon says his role in GPSM ‘blown way out of proportion’

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Guam Sen. James Espaldon and his chief of staff have become the topic of recent public discussions in the Northern Marianas for having been part of a company’s efforts to sell a multi-million-dollar power plant generator to the CNMI government.

Espaldon confirmed that while he’s a senator in Guam he wore another hat as a “private citizen” — an attorney who negotiated on behalf of a company called General Pacific Services Marianas Inc., or GPSM.

Last month, the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board decided to purchase a 10-megawatt power generator from GPSM, but CUC has backed out of the deal following a public outcry over the close ties of some of its board members to GPSM.

CUC Board Chairwoman Adelina Roberto has acknowledged that GPSM’s vice president is her stepson Philip Roberto, who is a staffer of Espaldon.

But the Guam senator said he felt that the issues being raised in the Northern Marianas about his role in GPSM were “blown way out of proportion.”

He declined to comment further, saying he’s talking with attorneys to issue a proper response and clarification.