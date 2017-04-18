KHS student is 16th Youth Congress speaker

KAGMAN High School student Kayton T. Boadi is this year’s Youth Congress speaker while Saipan Southern High School’s Christian D. Merante is the vice speaker.

Boadi and Merante, both 16, were elected by their colleagues during the Youth Congress’ inaugural session on Saturday in the Senate chamber.

Grace Christian Academy’s Alan X. Hinson, 16, was elected floor leader while Asiana Marie C. Manglona, 16, of Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Jr. & Sr. High School, was named legislative secretary.

The other member is Craig H. Crisostomo III, 16, of Tinian Jr./Sr. High School who was appointed chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.

CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro Castro administered the oath of office to the five youth senators.

The other committee chairs are Hinson — Resources, Economic Development and Tourism; Manglona — Health & Welfare, and Education, Sports & Recreation; Merante — Judiciary & Government Operations; and Hinson — Summit and Activities.





In his remarks, Boadi said he will do what he can to ensure that today’s young people are exposed to powerful lessons and given strong role-models to follow.

Merante said he will learn about the issues that students face and help develop solutions.

Hinson said he will try to help the islands address such issues such as drug abuse, pollution, public transportation and public safety.

For her part, Manglona said she will educate herself and her peers to better understand the pressing issues that the CNMI is facing right now so she and the others can help come up with solutions.

Crisostomo said he will take the initiative in helping resolve some of the obstacles faced by the youth.

In an interview, Boadi said this is his second term as a member of the Youth Congress, adding that he will follow the good example set by his predecessor, former Youth Speaker Thomas Manglona.

Bills passed by the Youth Congress are submitted to the Legislature for its consideration.