Walk & Roll Against Sexual Violence in Chalan Kanoa on April 19

(Press Release) — The Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence is inviting community members to take part in the Walk & Roll Against Sexual Violence on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Chalan Kanoa.

Registration will start at 5 p.m. at the Saipan Memorial Leadership Courtyard across the U.S. Postal Service building with the event starting at 5:30pm. The first 100 individuals to register will also receive a free t-shirt.

Walk participants are also highly encouraged to create signs or banners to help spread awareness on Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is this April, and on sexual violence and/or to help show support for victims and survivors. This year’s theme for the CNMI is “Engaging All Voices.”

For more information, contact the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence at 234-3878 or email info@endviolencenmi.org. For more news and updates, follow NMCADSV on Facebook, Twitter (@endviolencenmi) and Instagram (@nmcadsv).