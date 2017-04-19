Official: CUC will soon have secure chlorine facility

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will finally have its chlorine storage facility, according to CUC Deputy Executive Director Wiliam Gilmore.

The $1.04 million project is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of the stipulated orders in connection with safe drinking water compliance, he added.

Gilmore said the construction of the project, which started in March, is expected to be completed by September this year.

“It is a very secure place,” he said, adding that the chlorine building is capable of storing 500 cylinders at a time.

He said CUC could save shipping costs with the completion of the storage facility and supply Rota and Tinian with chlorine.

At present, CUC’s chlorine supply is stored in a warehouse which, he said, is not an ideal situation.