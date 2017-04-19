Contractor says it’s working with US Labor to pay workers, send them home

IMPERIAL Pacific’s contractor, MCC International, is now working with the U.S. Department of Labor to pay and repatriate the construction workers who staged a protest action on Friday over unpaid wages, the company’s legal counsel Mark Scoggins said in an interview Monday.

“The only thing that I am going to say right now is that MCC is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Labor to get the workers paid and get them sent home.”

Asked how long the workers will have to wait, Scoggins said: “We are working to get it done as quickly as we can.”

CNMI Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero also vowed to help the workers get every single penny MCC owes them.

“Since the moment they landed on Saipan and started working, we will make sure that we calculate those unpaid wages and address all their concerns from food and lodging to their passports,” Deleon Guerrero added.

Aside from not being paid their wages for three months, the construction workers, through an interpreter, said each of them paid recruiters up to $5,000 so they could work here. They said they’re here on tourist visas.

Deleon Guerrero told the workers on Friday that CNMI Labor inspectors will be going to their barracks to check on their living conditions.

The barracks are near the Garapan construction site.

“These are human beings, and it is necessary to address their concerns,” Deleon Guerrero said. “This is a serious matter. It is only proper that we address all their concerns. I will take the lead on these issues, and no stone will be left unturned.”