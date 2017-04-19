Saipan student graduates summa cum laude from New Hampshire university

JOANA Palero graduated summa cum laude from Southern New Hampshire University on April 14.

A former student at Garapan Elementary School, Marianas High School and Northern Marianas College, she earned her master’s degree in information technology with an emphasis on development.

“I am so thankful and feel so blessed to have two daughters, who are always trying to excel in everything they do,” said Rosalinda Perje, a widow for five years now, referring to her daughters Joana, 27, and Ira, 24.

Joana has two associate degrees in business management and computer applications. She also has a bachelor’s degree in education with a focus on rehabilitation and human services. In obtaining these degrees, she graduated cum laude.

After finishing college in 2015, Joana flew to Boston to work there. She also enrolled at Southern New Hampshire University to get her master’s degree.

“When she told me she was going back to school, I told her that I could not financially support her anymore” her mother said. “But she persevered — she worked while studying.”

A housekeeping supervisor at Best Sunshine, Rosalinda said her daughters finished college through the help of scholarship programs for which they are grateful to the CNMI and U.S. governments.

She also had to work hard to pay for her daughters’ other needs while in college.

“It’s not easy to be a single mother. I had to work even on weekends because I had two daughters in college. But I am so thankful that all of our hard work has paid off,” she said.