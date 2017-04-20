Flame Tree Arts Festival begins Thursday

THE 35th annual Flame Tree Arts Festival, which will celebrate the CNMI’s rich art and cultural heritage, will take place at the Garapan Fishing Base from April 20-23, 2017.

According to Robert Hunter, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs secretary, the festival will kick off with a welcoming ceremony for the traditional Chamorro canoe, a Sakman.

“This is the first time in over 200 years a traditional Chamorro canoe has sailed between the islands of the Marianas,” he said.

The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will be followed with performances by MHS Poksai Guma Chamorro, CNMI Korean Community Blue Dragon, CNMI Korean Association (K-Pop), CAB Dancers, Marinas Sinser (Chuuk), Ohana Rota Delegation and the Refaluwasch Warriors.

The festival will feature some of the islands’ finest artists, craftsmen and performers. There will also be various art competitions and a food contest.

Fifty spaces will be provided for artists to exhibit their work while 20 spaces are for food vendors.

During the four-day event, moreover, there will be healthy cooking shows, an environmental display area and outreach booths, including some for health checkups.

In addition, there will be stand up paddling and canoe demonstrations.