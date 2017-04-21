Hong Ye and GPPC cause cable damage to IT&E

Marianas Variety

Last updateFri, 21 Apr 2017 12am

(Press Release) — This week, two contractors caused damage to several pairs of cable in San Roque and Oleai.

Contractor Hong Ye damaged 25 pairs of cable in the San Roque area on Tuesday affecting residential landlines and internet services.

For its part, GPPC contractor caused a total of 300 pairs of cable damage in front of Payless Shoe Source affecting landline and DSL for businesses and residential customers.

IT&E has isolated the issue and would like to apologize for the temporary outages caused by contractors this week. The public and all contractors are reminded that they are required to contact IT&E seven days before any digging activity so that IT&E cables can be properly marked to prevent these outages and inconveniences to our customers.

Affected customers are being asked to inform CallCenterLeads@itehq.net.

