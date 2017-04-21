Marianas Variety
Witness the Fitness: Fast and Slow Twitch Muscles Featuring Jerry Diaz
OPINION: Regarding CUC’s latest procurement fiasco
OPINION: Nothing personal
Younis Art Studio Inc. - Marianas Variety News & Views
Yellow Pages Ink phonebook roundup contest extended to May 21
Hyatt Regency Saipan 21st Annual Charity Golf Classic: Thank you Delta Airlines, Docomo, IP&E and Coca-Cola/Foremost!
American Samoa marks 117th Flag Day
Duterte to Qatar businesspeople: Shoot corrupt Philippine officials
Lounging in Paradise
Police describe kill rewards, staged crime scenes in Duterte’s drug war
Last update
Fri, 21 Apr 2017 12am
The Consumer Caution Corner: Unwanted telemarketing calls and the National Do-Not-Call List
Taipei hands NMI second loss
Dragon Masters ease past Predators in Division A debut win
Help Jeremy make his dream come true
Witness the Fitness: Fast and Slow Twitch Muscles Featuring Jerry Diaz
Police describe kill rewards, staged crime scenes in Duterte’s drug war
earthrise: Roman legion and religion
Hyatt Regency Saipan 21st Annual Charity Golf Classic receives generous in-kind donation from Saipan...
Hong Ye and GPPC cause cable damage to IT&E
Michelob Ultra to sponsor Gold’s Gym Challenge
Team Bodig’s 3rd coin drive fundraiser
MHS POLKSAI Chamorro Club wins several prizes in Guam competition
Green flag on Saipan
Palauan man gets 57 years for drug trafficking
Guam trying to hold on to Japan market
Court approves settlement agreement in plane-crash lawsuit
CUC can’t respond to OPA report yet
US court denies Hocog’s second motion to dismiss Yamamoto lawsuit
Kilili discusses issue of illegal workers with NMC students
NMI officials to welcome arrival of Chamorro canoe
CUC board cancels emergency declaration
Flame Tree Arts Festival getting bigger and better, says Sword
NMI Labor ‘tracking down’ Gold Mantis officials
MCC says it will pay, repatriate 189 workers
Casino commission tells Imperial Pacific to address workers’ concerns
7th Annual S.A.F.E. Jamboree on April 29
Trump orders review of visa program to encourage hiring Americans
Dueñas shares Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu knowledge
Europe Rocball group ranks MHS ‘best in the world’
Law Enforcement Goodwill Softball tourney on Saturday
CNMI Bodybuilding & Physique Championship in July
Goodwill tourney to honor late Police Officer Jesse Seman
Fernandez reaps wins in Badminton