Last updateFri, 21 Apr 2017 12am

MCC says it will pay, repatriate 189 workers

20 Apr 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

ATTORNEY Mark Scoggins on Wednesday said MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co. reached a final agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Under the agreement,” the MCC legal counsel said, “189 workers are being fully paid their wages and other compensation, and repatriated to their homes in China. On a daily basis for more than a week, MCC Saipan has worked closely with representatives and attorneys from the U.S. Department of Labor to address the needs of the workers.”

Scoggins said payments are in progress.

“Repatriation of these workers began on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, and is ongoing. MCC Saipan appreciates the efforts and cooperation of the U.S. Department of Labor to address the issues in an orderly way.”

In addition to these facts, he said MCC Saipan would like to inform the public that MCC Saipan is not affiliated in any way with Beilida Overseas (CNMI), Ltd., or with Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC.  

MCC Saipan has no relationship, contractual or otherwise, with either of these companies, Scoggins said.

“Recent statements and media reports that Beilida and Gold Mantis are subcontractors for MCC Saipan are incorrect and inaccurate.”

