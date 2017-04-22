‘Another Way’ gets 5 years for ‘ice’

AN “ice” dealer known to his buyers as “Another Way” was sentenced to five years in prison for illegal possession of a controlled substance.

In a three-page judgment and commitment order, Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho found Songtao Gu, 43, guilty of the offense of illegal possession of a controlled substance and sentenced him to the maximum of five years imprisonment to be served day for day, without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release or any other similar program with credit for time served.

The judge also fined the defendant $2,000 and ordered the Marshal to take Gu into custody to begin serving his sentence.

The judge likewise ordered the clerk of court to provide the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement a copy of the judgment and commitment order.

In the sentencing on Wednesday, Gu appeared with Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski and interpreter Jean Shi while the government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds.

The court accepted Gu’s guilty plea.

According to the factual basis for the plea agreement, on Feb. 22, 2017, Songtao Gu unlawfully and knowingly possessed approximately 7.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Through a cooperating defendant, agents of the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force bought $150 worth of “ice” from Gu in a buy-walk operation in Garapan.