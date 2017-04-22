Trash piles up at abandoned CK buildings

SOME abandoned houses and structures in Chalan Kanoa have been turned into dump sites, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said.

Click to enlarge

This week, he said his field personnel were conducting cleanup operations in Chalan Kanoa and discovered trash piled in abandoned buildings.

“We’ve been asking people to keep their surroundings clean,” he added.

Apatang is again asking the Legislature to reintroduce and pass the Nuisance Abatement and Blighted Property Maintenance Act which was first introduced in 2013.

The bill will address the problem of abandoned buildings that are being used as dump sites, he added.

He said building owners should be responsible for keeping their unoccupied buildings safe and clean.

On Wednesday, mayor’s field operations director Joann Aquino met with three occupants of an abandoned building near the Saipan and Northern Islands Leadership Memorial Courtyard in Chalan Kanoa.

The occupants, she said, assured the mayor’s office that they will keep the area clean.

Apatang said he will personally donate cleaning equipment to the occupants, but added that he is concerned about their living conditions because they don’t have a rest room.

The occupants, who declined to be identified, said they’ve been getting food from the Salvation Army and Karidat.

Last week, Variety was told, representatives from the Northern Marianas Housing Corporation visited the occupants to offer assistance.