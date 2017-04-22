Rep. Vinnie Sablan wants to restrict rezoning of public lands

REPRESENTATIVE Vinnie Sablan has introduced a measure that will restrict the rezoning of public lands until a comprehensive land-use plan is completed.

Sablan said he will introduce House Bill 20-73 during the House session today, Friday, at 10 a.m.

“We have all seen the increased presence of investors on our island,” he said. “With this, follows an influx of many types of developments. It is vital that we are strategic with our land dealings especially on public land. We have seen many requests for certain properties to be re-zoned for certain uses. This should not be a common practice in the absence of a strategic land-use plan.”

He said Section 102 (f) of P.L. 15-2 states, “No later than one year after the effective date of this Act, the Department [of Public Lands] shall adopt and promulgate a comprehensive land-use plan with respect to public lands.”

Sablan said he is aware that the request for proposals process has been completed and the comprehensive land-use plan is underway. “It is vital that the plan be in place and adopted before we proceed with future public land dealings, especially re-zoning of public lands. This may contradict the strategic findings in the development of the plan and set us back further in adopting an official land-use plan.”