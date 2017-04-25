Job seekers invited to NMC’s Career Fair on Thursday

(NMC) — Northern Marianas College is inviting all job seekers or those looking to make career changes to attend its annual Career Fair where 50 companies and organizations will be looking to hire.

The Career Fair will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at the World Resort, Royal Taga Ballroom, from 9 noon to 12 p.m.

The companies and organizations that have confirmed to be at the fair include 500 Sails; Ajisen Raman / IHOP; Kanoa Resort; Atkins Kroll Saipan; Century Tours; CGC- Systems of Care; CHA: Cha Café & Bakery; Civil Service Commission-OPM; CNMI Public School System (multiple departments); Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation; Commonwealth Utilities Corporation; Department of Labor-WIA; DFS Saipan Limited; Fiesta Resort and Spa – Saipan; Hard Rock Café Saipan; Hyatt Regency Saipan; Imperial Pacific International – Best Sunshine; Island Training Solutions; IT&E; J.C. Tenorio Enterprises, Inc.; Kalayaan, Inc.; Kan Pacific Saipan; Kensington Hotel; Marianas Medical Center; Marianas Pacific Distributors, Inc.; Marianas Variety; Northern Marianas College; NO KA OI Termite and Pest Control; Northern Marianas Trades Institute; Office of Vocational Rehabilitation; Pacific Islands Club- Saipan; Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc.; POI Aviation; Quality Water Laboratory; Saipan Computer Services, Inc.; Saipan Tours; SHEFA; Sorensen Media Group; Transcend IT Solutions; Triple J Saipan, Inc.; U.S. Customs & Border Protection; and World Resort.

Those who plan on attending the Career Fair are encouraged to dress appropriately as if they would for an actual job interview, since some employers may be interviewing applicants on the spot. Attendees should also bring copies of their resume to hand out at the fair.

To prepare NMC students for the Career Fair and for the realities of job hunting, the college’s Career Center has organized several career preparation workshops that are also free and open to the public. The workshops include resume writing, mock interviews, and how to dress properly for an interview. Attending these workshops are not a requirement for those who want to attend the Career Fair.

To find out more about the Career Fair, contact Neda Deleon Guerrero at 237-6759 or email neda.dlguerrero@marianas.edu or visit www.marianas.edu/.