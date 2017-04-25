Bridge Capital announces art competition winners

ELEVEN artists were honored by Bridge Capital as it announced the winners of its seventh annual art competition during the just concluded Flame Tree Arts Festival.Jody Jordahl, Bridge Capital vice president and chief operating officer, said the company handed out $14,500 to artists who won in three categories, along with two special awardees.

This year, Jordahl said they received about 80 entries which were exhibited during the four-day Flame Tree Arts Festival at the Garapan Fishing Base.

“It is a big increase compared to previous years. Last year, we received 50 pieces of artwork,” Jordahl said.

In an interview, Bridge Capital principal and chief executive officer John K. Baldwin said the entries were “amazing.”

“We hold art competitions to give recognition to our young artists. We have some amazing artists in the Marianas,” he said.

The annual competition, he added, gives local artists “the opportunity to show what they can do — in this way, we encourage them, especially young artists, to pursue and hone their talents.”

Baldwin said Bridge Capital has been supporting CNMI artists since 2008.

“They get their prizes and we get to keep their artwork which we display in the office. Three years more and we will set up a website and publish a book that will feature arts from the Marianas.”

The Bridge Capital art competition winners for this year are:

Painting

Open Category

1st, Nhorleen Bitco – The Sanctuary

2nd (tie) Jesus P. Sulla Jr. – The Saipan View

2nd (tie), Rosemary A. Diaz – The Boy in the Bucket

Ages 29 and under

1st, Shawn Patrick Castillon – Brendon Urie

2nd, Elina Gharti Chhetri – Don’t Give Up

Wood Carving and Others

1st, Nick N. Klewei – Family of 5 and the Rooster

2nd, Ryan G. Hulleza – Mother and Child Mermaid and the Sea Creature

Photography

1st, Hervin E. Jacinto – Soudelor

2nd, Antonio R. Cabrera – If You Could Read My Mind

Governor’s Choice Award

Beatrix Susan Doyle – Saipan Sunset

Best in Show

Emma Murray – Jewels of Saipan