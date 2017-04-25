Bridge Capital announces art competition winners
24 Apr 2017
By Lori Lyn C. Lirio
ELEVEN artists were honored by Bridge Capital as it announced the winners of its seventh annual art competition during the just concluded Flame Tree Arts Festival.Jody Jordahl, Bridge Capital vice president and chief operating officer, said the company handed out $14,500 to artists who won in three categories, along with two special awardees.
This year, Jordahl said they received about 80 entries which were exhibited during the four-day Flame Tree Arts Festival at the Garapan Fishing Base.
“It is a big increase compared to previous years. Last year, we received 50 pieces of artwork,” Jordahl said.
In an interview, Bridge Capital principal and chief executive officer John K. Baldwin said the entries were “amazing.”
“We hold art competitions to give recognition to our young artists. We have some amazing artists in the Marianas,” he said.
The annual competition, he added, gives local artists “the opportunity to show what they can do — in this way, we encourage them, especially young artists, to pursue and hone their talents.”
Baldwin said Bridge Capital has been supporting CNMI artists since 2008.
“They get their prizes and we get to keep their artwork which we display in the office. Three years more and we will set up a website and publish a book that will feature arts from the Marianas.”
The Bridge Capital art competition winners for this year are:
Painting
Open Category
1st, Nhorleen Bitco – The Sanctuary
2nd (tie) Jesus P. Sulla Jr. – The Saipan View
2nd (tie), Rosemary A. Diaz – The Boy in the Bucket
Ages 29 and under
1st, Shawn Patrick Castillon – Brendon Urie
2nd, Elina Gharti Chhetri – Don’t Give Up
Wood Carving and Others
1st, Nick N. Klewei – Family of 5 and the Rooster
2nd, Ryan G. Hulleza – Mother and Child Mermaid and the Sea Creature
Photography
1st, Hervin E. Jacinto – Soudelor
2nd, Antonio R. Cabrera – If You Could Read My Mind
Governor’s Choice Award
Beatrix Susan Doyle – Saipan Sunset
Best in Show
Emma Murray – Jewels of Saipan