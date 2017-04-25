NMI visitor arrivals up 47% in March; Korea arrivals double for second month

(MVA) — Visitor arrivals to the Northern Marianas increased 47 percent in March 2017 compared to March 2016.

According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, visitors to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota numbered 54,841 in February 2017, compared to 37,317 received in March 2016. This was the fourth highest visitor arrival figure for the month of March.

Arrivals from Korea more than doubled for the second month in row, catapulting 125 percent higher to 28,712 visitors, representing over half of all tourist arrivals to the Northern Marianas for the month. Arrivals from Korea are up 80 percent overall this fiscal year, driven by direct flight service via five airlines: Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Eastar, and T’way.

Arrivals from China grew 11 percent compared to March 2017 to 17,108 visitors. Arrivals from China are expected to continue growing as demand for outbound travel increases. MVA also has boosted promotional efforts aimed at attracting more high-yield visitors from China, the world’s largest outbound travel market.

Arrivals from Japan fell 23 percent to 4,913 visitors in March, largely due a reduction in air seats. As Delta Air Lines’ reconfigured aircraft begins to match capacity in the second quarter, arrival numbers from Japan will begin to show stabilization. A steady rise in Japan arrivals is expected as MVA continues its aggressive marketing campaign aimed at revitalizing the image of the Northern Marianas in this once dominant market. An Asiana Airlines familiarization or fam tour from Sendai via Inchon is confirmed for May 12-15, with a Sendai trade seminar scheduled for April 26 with 30 agent staff. Also, a Jin Air fam tour from Fukuoka via Inchon is scheduled for June. Negotiation with HK Express for Nagoya-Saipan program charters is ongoing.