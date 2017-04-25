Manny Pangelinan no longer Fish and Wildlife director

THE director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife, Manny Pangelinan, has been “reassigned” to the office of the secretary of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources, Variety learned.

The administration said Pangelinan’s transfer was part of the division’s restructuring.

Variety tried but failed to get a comment from acting DLNR Secretary Eli Cabrera and Pangelinan.

According to the administration, Vicente A. Camacho, federal program coordinator for boating access, is now the acting director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife until further notice.

Some of his personnel earlier filed a complaint against Pangelinan with the Office of Personnel Management.

Pangelinan was also under investigation regarding missing coconut crabs that were in the custody of his division.