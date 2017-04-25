Governor to appear before US Senate panel

GOVERNOR Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres left the island Sunday afternoon for Washington, D.C. where he is scheduled appear before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

On April 27, 2017 at 10 a.m., Thursday, EST, which will be April 28, at 12 midnight, Friday in the CNMI, the committee will hear testimony on U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan’s measure, H.R. 339, which proposes an increase of the CW cap from 12,998 to 15,000 for fiscal year 2017.

According to the administration, the governor will build on his previous testimony before the U.S. Congress and the discussions throughout the 902 consultations to highlight the CNMI’s need for economic growth.

He will also present evidence of an increase in the CNMI’s U.S. eligible worker population as a result of the islands’ growing economy.

Torres will also be making the case for effectively addressing the impending healthcare professional worker shortage at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. which has been affected by the current CW cap, the administration said.

The committee hearing will be streamed live on www.energy.senate.gov/.

After the committee hearing, Torres will attend the 22nd Micronesian Islands Forum on Guam from May 1 to 3, 2017.

The forum will bring together leaders from across Micronesia “to discuss shared challenges facing their respective communities, as well as provide constructive solutions to these problems.”

The administration said more details about these trips will be shared in the days ahead.