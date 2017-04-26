CUC installs Nighthawk pre-paid meters

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. had installed 430 Nighthawk prepaid meters on Saipan as of March, CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said.

Of the 430 government accounts, 305 received Nighthawk prepaid meters, he added.

He said the remaining 125 government accounts had configuration issues that were incompatible with the RDM970 Nighthawk prepaid meter configuration.

Camacho said CUC’s power division inspectors will provide more technical feedback on how the configuration issues of those government accounts can be rectified.

On Tinian, which has 77 government accounts, CUC installed 75 Nighthawk prepaid meters, and 58 on Rota which has 59 government accounts, he said.

According to Camacho, CUC is installing web-based prepaid and post meters like the Nighthawk in response to customer demand.

“We are trying to expand prepaid metering because of the huge demand,” he said.

CUC, he added, wants its customers to have more and better options when dealing with CUC while reducing collection costs and efforts as well as delinquency.

Camacho said the Nighthawk is web-based and can be a prepaid or post meter — it saves time and money, and eliminates the inconvenience of having to leave work to process utility payments.