Pangelinan reinstated as Fish and Wildlife director

MANNY Pangelinan, who was earlier reassigned to another office in the Department of Lands and Natural Resources, has been reinstated as director of Fish and Wildlife.

The memorandum regarding Pangelinan’s reassignment was dated April 12 while the memorandum reinstating him to his old position was dated April 21. Both memos were signed by acting DLNR Secretary Eli Cabrera.

In the April 21 memorandum to Pangelinan, a copy of which was obtained by Variety, Cabrera stated:

“This is to inform you that the relief of duty and transfer of work place memorandum issued to you on April 12 is hereby rescinded.

“You are hereby reinstated to your position as DFW director and returned to your place of work at the Division of Fish and Wildlife.”

Variety tried but failed to get a comment from Cabrera, Pangelinan or the administration.