CPA ARFF, DFEMS top Guam competition

THE Commonwealth Ports Authority’s Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters and the CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services bagged first place in a recent firefighting competition on Guam.

CPA ARFF Firefighter 2 Cody Norita said it was the second time the CNMI has won the competition.

The first time was a couple of years ago when CPA ARFF and DFEMS formed a single team to represent the CNMI in the firefighting competition.

Norita said this time, they went as separate teams and both won first place.

The CPA ARFF won on the first day of the competition, April 22, which was held at the Agana Shopping Center on Guam while DFEMS won first place on the second day of the competition, April 23.

Norita said the competition included a fire truck pull, a team relay course, a solo relay course, firefighter water polo and a bucket brigade.





Other teams that competed in the events were the Andersen Air Force Fire Department, the U.S. Navy Fire Department, the Guam Fire Department and the Guam Aircraft Rescue Fire Department.

Norita said their team and the DFEMS each received the Golden Perpetual Axe.

“And for this year, both CPA ARFF and DFEMS are taking both axes back to Saipan which has never happened before,” he said in an interview.

Norita thanked all the companies that contributed to their team and made it possible for them to compete this year.

“The firefighter competition tests the endurance, strength, and speed of firefighters in firefighting related tasks. Taking first place in a competition like this, especially against the fire departments on Guam, with only a 12-man team, really shows us that if we work as a team we can accomplish anything, and that we are ready to serve the people of the CNMI any time we are needed,” he said.

“This annual event also brings firefighters from different departments together to get to know each other and build camaraderie. So congratulations to all competitors!”