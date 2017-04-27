Activists want Crayola to name new crayon for Saipan’s azure waters

(Press Release) — For the first time in its 132-year history, the Crayola company announced it is retiring one of the colors from its 24-pack of crayons and plans to replace it with something “in the blue family.”

A group of color-passionate activists on the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands have an idea for what that color should be called, and have launched a Change.org petition and fundraising campaign to encourage Crayola to “Make it Saipan Blue!”

“Everyone for whom I’ve ever given a tour of Saipan says the same thing: ‘This is the bluest water I’ve ever seen!,’ “ explains author, tour guide and campaign captain, Walt F.J. Goodridge. “As a tribute to our many shades of blue, I reserved the saipanblue.com domain and toyed with the color idea for a while, but just recently decided to do something with it. So it was an amazing coincidence when I started researching for ideas and discovered Crayola’s plans to replace “Dandelion!” It’s a once-in-a-132-year opportunity and a cool way to launch a campaign to share Saipan’s natural beauty with the rest of the world!”

Goodridge, a former civil engineer turned author and “passionpreneur” (passion-centered entrepreneur) relocated to Saipan in 2006, writes freelance for Marianas Variety and Saipan Tribune newspapers, has launched several Saipan-specific websites, and has written several books about Saipan’s culture, business opportunities, role in World War II and recent history. He has been recognized by a CNMI Senate resolution for these and other “contributions to CNMI society.”

He believes that a successful “Make it Saipan Blue” campaign, starting with Crayola, and ultimately persuading even paint manufacturers, car makers and other companies to offer “Saipan Blue” as a color option, would get people talking about this little-known U.S. territory’s beauty, unique history, culture and pivotal role (along with Tinian) in bringing World War II to an end. Such attention, he believes, would result in long-term benefit to the U.S. commonwealth which suffered the loss of a profitable though controversial garment industry a few years ago. “As the awareness of and interest in Saipan increases,” Goodridge explains, “tourism could increase, jobs would return, the economy would improve, and many families’ dreams and goals would be achieved. And hopefully, one day petition supporters will take a trip out here and experience Saipan Blue for themselves!”

Crayola has announced it will invite fans to help make the final decision in May. To add your name to the Change.org petition to tell Crayola to “Make it Saipan Blue,” visit http://www.change.org/p/crayola-make-saipan-blue-the-next-new-color. Read more about it and why this campaign matters beyond the crayon color naming at www.saipanblue.com. Contact: support@saipanblue.com or 646-481-4238.