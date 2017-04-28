Kilili opposes taxing troops for GI Bill benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Office of the CNMI Congressional Delegate) — U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee member Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan is opposed to a proposal by Republicans in Congress to deduct money from military paychecks to pay for the costs of the Post 9/11 G.I. Bill.

Republicans want a $100 per month reduction in pay for active duty and $67 per month for National Guard and Reserve members.

“The men and women who serve in our military already face financial challenges getting by on what we pay them,” Sablan said. “We even have service members who have to depend on food stamps to feed their families.

“In return for their relatively low pay, however, our military personnel do earn future benefits, such as the free college education provided by the G.I. Bill.

“So, adding a new tax to military paychecks to make these heroes pay for the benefits they are supposed to receive is simply not right.”

“$100 a month might not seem like a lot to a member of Congress,” said Veterans Committee ranking member Tim Walz, D-Minnesota. “It certainly does when you’re a Private taking home less than $1,500.”

Republicans had planned to hold a hearing on their proposal last week. But facing objections from the Democratic side of the aisle and from veterans groups the decision was made to postpone action.

Over 1 million service men and women have used the Post 9/11 G.I. Bill to pay for college over the last ten years. And the benefit is an important recruitment tool that helps continue the all-volunteer U.S. military forces.

Congressman Sablan is a new member of the Veterans Affairs Committee. He received a special waiver from leadership earlier this year, allowing him to sit on three committees in the U.S. House of Representatives.