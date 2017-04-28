US court issues protective order in illegal recruiting scheme case

THE federal court on Tuesday issued a protective order in the handling of documents that are among the evidence in a case involving mail fraud and an illegal recruiting scheme.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted the request of U.S. Assistant Attorney James Benedetto for a protective order regarding the handling of discovery in the indictments against Muksedur Rahman, MD Rafiqul Islam, Zeaur Rahman Dalu, and David Trung Quoc Phan.

According to the prosecution, the defendants knowingly recruited alien workers from Bangladesh, promising them employment in the U.S. as painters, restaurant workers, drivers and die-cast makers.

The court’s protective order stated that the personal information related to any complaining witnesses or fact witnesses, and any document containing personal information related to any complaining witnesses, provided by the U.S. government in discovery is deemed protected material.

“Personal information” refers to each complaining witness or fact witness’s Social Security number, date of birth, address, telephone number, driver’s license number, banking information and tax information.

The trial will continue on Aug. 1, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Three defendants — Rahman, Islam and Dalu — have been conditionally released to third-party custodians while Phan was released after posting a $10,000 unsecured bond.