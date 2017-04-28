Sewer odor in the Sadog Tasi, Puerto Rico, Lower Base and Garapan areas

(CUC) — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there will be a sewage odor in the Sadog Tasi, Puerto Rico, Lower Base and Garapan areas starting Thursday, April 27, 2017, through Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

The Sadog Tasi treatment plant personnel will be removing accumulated sludge from the treatment plant site and hauling it to the landfill starting April 27, 2017 and continuing intermittently until May 17, 2017. A strong odor is expected as the pile is disturbed for transport and may persist until sludge removal is completed.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center at 664-4282 or monitor CUC’s Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/).