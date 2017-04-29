MVA: Taste of the Marianas to have new, exciting features

THE Marianas Visitors Authority will launch the 19th annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden at the Garapan Fishing Base on May 6, 2017, Saturday.

MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said the event will feature 13 food booths and three beverage distributors: Marpac, Pacific Trading and, for the first time ever, Saipan Brewery.

“We invite the entire community to visit the Taste of the Marianas every Saturday in May,” he said, adding that May is CNMI Tourism Month.

“We also want to thank the community for supporting MVA and the work we do,” he added.

Concepcion said one of the major highlights is a hot dog eating contest featuring Nathan’s Hot Dogs on May 6 and sponsored by Docomo Pacific.

He said they’ve held hot dog eating contests in the past but that was mainly to see who could finish 10 hot dogs the fastest.

This year, he said they will change the format to match the famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually on the Fourth of July at Coney Island, New York where the winner is the one who eats the most hot dogs in 10 minutes.

“I believe the male world record is 73 hot dogs and the female world record is 45 hot dogs. We don’t expect anyone to beat that this year, but I’m sure there are daredevils in the Marianas willing to try,” Concepcion said.

The hot dog eating contest will be held on May 6.

On May 13, organizers will feature a Chamorro katdun pika contest to see who can prepare the spiciest chicken estufao in the Marianas.

The third night on May 20 will feature a BBQ ribs contest while the final night on May 27 will feature the popular Hotel Association of Northern Mariana Islands chef competition.

Concepcion said each night they will feature live entertainment throughout the evening with possible guest appearances by popular entertainers.

Concepcion thanked and recognized the support of key government agencies including the Department of Lands and Natural Resources, the Department of Public Lands, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, the Division of Fish and Wildlife, the Historic Preservation Office, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Saipan Zoning Office.

“We could not have put this whole thing together without our food and beverage vendors, sponsors, volunteers, supporters and our hard working staff,” he said.

For more information, call MVA at 664-3200 or email info@mymarianas.com.