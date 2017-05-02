Kisano Opisbo, aka Enrickson Fredrick, sentenced

(Office of the U.S. Attorney) — Shawn N. Anderson, acting United States attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendant Kisano Opisbo, aka Enrickson Fredrick, age 43, a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia was sentenced on April 27, 2017, in District Court, to five months and 18 days imprisonment.

The court also ordered a three-year term of supervised release following Opisbo’s release, in addition to the payment of a mandatory $100 assessment fee.

On Dec. 13, 2016, Opisbo was charged by indictment with illegal reentry of removed alien, in violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a) and (b)(2). On Jan. 27, 2017, Opisbo entered a guilty plea to the charge. Opisbo was deported to the FSM in December 2002.

His deportation followed a conviction on Guam for burglary, fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, and indecent exposure. Opisbo had no permission to return to the United States. He later changed his name and obtained a new passport, which enabled his travel to Hawaii and then South Carolina. On Nov. 11, 2016, while traveling to Pohnpei via Guam, federal immigration authorities arrested Opisbo after determining his true identity through biometric data.

Acting United States Attorney Anderson stated, “The enforcement of federal immigration laws is a high priority for the Department of Justice. Our office will continue to hold criminal aliens accountable for unlawfully entering the United States.”

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Rosetta San Nicolas, assistant United States attorney for the District of Guam.