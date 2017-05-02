Ramona L. Jones named 2017 Businesswoman of the Year

TUMON, Guam (Press Release) — Ramona L. Jones, CEO of Jones & Guerrero Co. Inc., was presented the Maga’håga award and named the 2017 First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine Businesswoman of the Year at the Businesswoman of the Year gala on April 29 at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

Jones was selected from seven nominees in this year’s program, which recognizes businesswomen who have made significant contributions to their industries and have demonstrated a strong commitment to their community. Her photo is featured on the cover of Guam Business Magazine’s May-June issue, which was released at the gala.

Jones leads the management teams of the various subsidiaries of the company including the KFC and Taco Bell franchises in Saipan, the Town House Furniture and Appliances retail stores in Guam and, as of last year, Saipan and its construction, real estate development and rental property enterprises.

In the past year, J&G was appointed International Distributor of the Year by one of its key brands, successfully negotiated and leased a property to a Hollywood firm and moved its logistics center.

Jones is a graduate of St. John’s School in Guam and received a bachelor’s in international business and finance with a certificate from the Great Books Program at the St. Ignatius Institute from the University of San Francisco in 1996. Jones previously worked in Washington, D.C. as a special adviser for economic policy in the Department of the Interior, Office of Insular Affairs and in the White House as deputy associate director in the executive office of the president.

Jones is a board member of Catholic Social Service and through J&G supports independent research at Duke University as well as the Duke University Children’s Hospital through an endowment. Locally the company supports the Guam Girl Scouts, the Guam Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Guam Cancer Society, the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Her husband is Juan Carlos Benitez, and they have two children.

Proceeds from the gala will fund scholarships for students pursuing business and related degrees at the University of Guam, Guam Community College and Northern Marianas College.

Jones joins the previous Businesswoman of the Year Maga’håga award recipients, which are as follows: Sophia Chu Wigsten, general manager of Hyatt Regency Guam (2016); Joann G. Camacho, director of market development of DFS Guam (2015); Shirley Ann T. Sablan, executive vice president and general manager of Pacifica Insurance Underwriters Inc. (2014); F. Marie Calvo-Monge, chief operating officer and executive producer of Pacific Telestations (2013); Mary P. Rhodes, president of the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association and president of MARQ Consulting Services (2012); Joyce Q. Crisostomo, executive director of Cars Plus and president of Payless Car Rental (2011); Anna Wang Kao, founder and president of Genghis Khan Furniture Co. (2010); Lorraine S. Okada, president of Okada Managing Consulting Services (2009); Julienne Rose Perez Duenas, physical therapist, owner and clinical director of Sports, Orthopedic and Active Rehabilitation Inc. (2008); Christine Won Pat Baleto, master franchise and store owner, Pacific Froots LLC (2007); and Katherine C. Sgro, executive vice president and chairwoman of the board for Pay-Less Markets Inc. (2006).