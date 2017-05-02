Tenorio removed as Corrections commissioner, Cabrera named acting chief
-
01 May 2017
- By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff
ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog has removed Lino Tenorio as acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections and appointed former Commissioner Georgia Cabrera as the acting chief until a permanent replacement is announced.
Hocog, in a separate letter dated April 28, named Cabrera as acting commissioner effective May 1.
Tenorio declined to comment and Variety was unable to get a statement from the administration.
Tenorio was appointed by Gov. Ralph Torres in February to succeed Cabrera who was then reassigned to the department’s civil division.
Cabrera will remain division director while serving as acting commissioner.