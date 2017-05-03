Leepan: NMI moving in right direction

REPRESENTATIVE Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Tourism, said the “garment fiasco” will never happen again in the CNMI which he believes is moving in the right direction as it tries to revive its economy and be less dependent on the federal government.

Variety asked Guerrero for his comments regarding the recent U.S. Senate committee hearing on U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan’s bill, H.R. 339, which proposes to increase the CW cap from 12,998 to 15,000 in fiscal year 2017.

Guerrero said the testimony of Gov. Ralph Torres, Assistant Interior Secretary for Insular Affairs Nikolai Pula and David Gootnick, director of international affairs and trade of the U.S. Government Accountability Office showed why the CNMI still needs the CW program.

“It is important that the Trump administration consider the needs of our underdeveloped tourism industry that needs to grow to be more competitive with other islands that are far more advanced and aggressive in promoting their destinations,” Guerrero said in an email to Variety.

“The CNMI still needs foreign workers to build an economy that will reduce dependence on federal funds. President Donald Trump has vast knowledge and experience with the business community so he should allow the CNMI to maintain the CW program. A majority of our locals who have relocated for greener pastures will not consider coming back to the CNMI for multiple factors (i.e. salary, place to stay, better employment opportunities in the U.S. etc.).”

Guerrero noted that despite the costs involved, some CNMI businesses have been aggressively recruiting on Rota, Tinian, Guam, the FSM, Palau, the Marshall Islands, other U.S. territories and in the states to no avail.

“NMTI, Latte Academy and NMC have been the sources of additional local employment, but it’s still not enough. For the moment the CNMI is still dependent on the CW program. We should be allowed to develop so that the CNMI can be more self-sustaining.”

He added, “From a business prospective, the current number of locals and U.S. citizens who want to work in the CNMI are still not enough. H.R. 339 is just to alleviate the current CW crisis, but it is not a long-term solution.”

Guerrero said it is “uncalled for” to compare the current situation to the island’s “garment days.”

“I do not see any relationship between the past and current issues,” he said, adding that immigration and minimum wage are now under federal control, and the population of foreign workers is significantly smaller than what it was before —12,000 compared to over 30,000.

There are also more U.S. workers in the private sector, he added.

As for Imperial Pacific International, he said it should be given the opportunity to complete its Saipan casino resort.

“This mega-resort will further improve our economy. We should regulate this industry, but we cannot be so critical just because we are not satisfied with how everything is developing on island. We should address concerns and improve what needs to be improved.”

Another lawmaker, Rep. Ivan Blanco, commended H.R. 339 and its author, Congressman Kilili.

“It is encouraging that Senator Murkowski and the members of her committee recognized the exponential economic growth in the CNMI,” Blanco said. “While she indicated that ‘very little progress’ was made in moving away from foreign labor in the first five years since the enactment of the [federalization law] in 2008, I, in turn, wish to recognize the many local businesses today that have actually moved away from foreign labor and are hiring more U.S. eligible workers. In fact, the recent labor data issued by the CNMI Labor Department indicated that, for the first time in many years, our U.S. eligible workers in the CNMI outnumber foreign labor. We’re on the right track.”

Blanco said he has some concerns with a provision of Kilili’s bill that will apply to nonresident construction workers.

Kilili said H.R. 339 “bars future use of the limited CW permits for temporary construction workers.”

But, Blanco said, “do we have a readily available skilled construction labor force ready to enter the job market? Second, is our current foreign labor force permitted before Oct 1, 2015 in the construction market sufficient for future investments? Finally, how would this particular language [of the bill] affect future investments in the construction market?”