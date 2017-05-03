Man in jail for threatening to stab wife

A CHALAN Kanoa resident was arrested for threatening to stab his wife with a kitchen wife on Friday morning.

Aaron Joseph Satur Rabauliman, 39, appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho on Monday morning for a bail hearing and was represented by Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit while Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid appeared for the government.

Judge Camacho retained the $10,000 cash bail earlier set by Judge Kenneth Govendo, and scheduled Rabauliman’s preliminary hearing for May 9, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

According to police, Rabauliman’s wife said she and her husband were arguing in their bedroom on Thursday evening when her husband hit her head, held her down on the bed and threatened to kill her.

When she told him that she would call the police, she said Rabauliman yelled told her to make sure the police had enough bullets to kill him or he would kill her.

She called 911 but afterward then called 911 again to tell the dispatcher to disregard her earlier call.

When she and her husband argued again, she told him to leave or she would call the police. She said he left their residence.

At 8:11 a.m. on Friday morning, she called 911 again after her husband threatened to cut her with a knife.

She told police that her husband returned to their residence on Friday morning and asked her to open the door because he wanted to get something from their house. She told her husband that she would only open the door if he would leave once he got what he wanted to get. He agreed.

She said she stood at the door and watched him enter their house. While he was walking back to the door to leave, she said he picked up a knife, pointed it to her face and told her to move before he stabs her.

Rabauliman’s wife said he said the exact words twice before exiting their house.

She said her husband was still holding the kitchen knife when he left. She then locked the doors and called the police.