Mayor Apatang recognizes retiring field worker
02 May 2017
- By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff
SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang commended one of his field personnel for his diligent and hardworking attitude.
In a brief ceremony, the mayor lauded Takai for his contributions to the office’s field operations.
Takai thanked the mayor and his co-workers for their support.
Special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said Takai is “a hardworking individual and a good employee.”
He is also known for encouraging co-employees to enjoy their work, Hofschneider said.