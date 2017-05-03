Mayor Apatang recognizes retiring field worker

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang commended one of his field personnel for his diligent and hardworking attitude.

Click to enlarge

On April 26, operations staff member Euleterio Takai was given a plaque of appreciation on his last day of service at the mayor’s office.

In a brief ceremony, the mayor lauded Takai for his contributions to the office’s field operations.

Takai thanked the mayor and his co-workers for their support.

Special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said Takai is “a hardworking individual and a good employee.”

He is also known for encouraging co-employees to enjoy their work, Hofschneider said.