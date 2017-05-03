CBP says it can fine airlines for violations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has the authority to fine a carrier or an airline for failure to comply with federal regulations.

Frank Falcon, CBP’s public affairs liaison, in an email to Variety said such violations include refusing to carry a passenger who has been ordered removed or bringing in an alien without a valid unexpired travel document.

Falcon said in general terms, the subject of detention and removal of aliens ordered removed is covered in United States Code Title 8.

According to the CBP’s Carrier Information Guide, the fine for failure to remove a passenger as ordered is up $3,200.

According to CBP, 1,032 Chinese tourists overstayed in the CNMI and were illegally employed as construction workers.