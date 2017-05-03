Micronesian chiefs on Guam to discuss labor, other issues

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Micronesia’s presidents and governors began meeting in Guam Monday morning to discuss regional labor, economic and environmental issues.

The 22nd Micronesian Island Forum opened at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

The forum continues through May 3 and brings together leaders from throughout Micronesia to collaborate on shared issues.

Leaders from the Republic of Palau, the state and national governments of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Guam and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands will be attending.

A primary point of discussion will be methods of eradicating and preventing the arrival of invasive species, enticing more people from across the region to gain the skills needed to bolster the regional labor force, and boosting island economies — most of which are dependent on tourism, according to the governor’s office.

The chiefs will discuss the issues with the help of task force representatives who will present information on their respective issues during the forum.

The forum ends with the signing of a communiqué, which outlines the steps that will be taken in the next year.

The leaders were also invited to attend the 2017 Guam Micronesian Island Fair from May 3 to 7.