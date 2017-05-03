‘Anonymous’ critics target CUC’s Dave Sablan

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. board member Dave Sablan Jr. is being accused of unethical behavior which he denies.

An unsigned letter that included documents and a copy of an email conversation between Sablan and CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho accused Sablan of seeking “privileged information to gain an advantage for a Japanese company” regarding the proposed acquisition of a power generator.

The letter also accused Sablan of lobbying for Aggreko, a supplier of temporary power generation equipment.

“We believe Mr. Sablan is purposely delaying [the power generator] project until time runs out and the CNMI is forced to use the services of Aggreko’s rental engines. It also needs to be substantiated that Mr. Sablan visited the governor’s office to introduce Aggreko representatives,” the letter stated.

In an interview, Sablan said he he has no relationship with Aggreko.

“I do know about their service, and I personally toured their power plant in Yigo, Guam last year and was quite impressed with their operation,” he said.

Aggreko is capable of installing generators within 45-60 days while complying with the standards of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations, he added.

On Guam, Sablan said Aggreko installed 40 one-megawatt generator units within 60 days, when Cabras no. 4, a 40-MW generator, exploded in Aug. 2015.

He said Guam is still operating the 40 one-megawatt units as part of the island-wide power system.

It was also Aggreko that provided Saipan with temporary generators in 2008 when CUC had to implement rolling blackouts.

But Sablan said if CUC must again install emergency generator units, they do not have to be from Aggreko.

“When an RFP goes out for procurement the best offer would be awarded, of course,” he added.

In Aug. 2016, Sablan said he voted during a CUC board meeting for an emergency declaration because CUC had only about 5 MW of reserve generation in Saipan’s island-wide power system.

He said he also voted to install 60 MW of new generators to replace the old units.

“I voted also that we should purchase six 10-MW units, acquiring one 10-MW unit first as quickly as possible. Details would be determined by our engineers and a consultant that needs to be hired first before any acquisition of generators,” he told Variety.

In another board meeting, Sablan said he voted to hire a consultant to assist in the planning of when the new generators should be installed over the next several years; to explore the current generator technology in the marketplace; and to determine the type of fuel resources for the generators that would be the most economical in the long term.”

He said it may make more sense to purchase diesel-fired generators that can be converted to LNG in the future.

He said the consultant could work with CUC engineers in reviewing the federally funded Integrated Resource Plan prepared by Leidos Engineering LLC for $495,000.

Working with the plan, he said they could develop the best possible mix of generators — to include renewable energy such as solar power — totaling 60 MW of new power generation that is economical, reliable, and very efficient, Sablan said.

“They would also look at the best possible means to finance the generators. In other words, the consultant team and our power system engineers would develop a proper plan that would guide CUC in acquiring the best generator mix to be installed and commissioned over the next few years,” Sablan added.

He said “once the consultant is on board, which should not take too long as they already had a request for proposals to hire such a consultant team, they should be able to map out the new generators CUC will acquire and when they will be installed and commissioned over the next few years.”

Sablan said since Aug. 2016, when the board voted to declare an emergency based on a report from CUC management that they had only 5 MW of reserve capacity in the grid, CUC was able to repair some of units that were off-line so now they have approximately 19 MW of reserve capacity.

He said even though the board canceled the emergency declaration last month, the need for new generators is still critical.

Except for Sablan, the rest of the CUC board members wanted to purchase an $11 million power generator from General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. or GPSM whose officials have close ties with some CUC board members.

Following a public outcry and a Senate oversight hearing, the CUC board canceled the request for quotations with GPSM.

Sablan noted that at the Senate oversight hearing last month, he was the only CUC board member who took the oath to tell the truth.

“My only intent is to help CUC and our rate payers, and to improve the delivery of utility services in power, water and sewer to the people of the CNMI at the least possible cost to them. This is CUC’s mission, and this is what is expected of me as a public servant.”