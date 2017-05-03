Prosecution: Ambrosio Ogumoro threatened government witness

THE prosecution on Monday morning told the court that former Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Ambrosio Ogumoro threatened government witness William Rathburn over the weekend.

Rathburn, the information technology administrator of the Department of Public Safety, earlier testified that Ogumoro told him not to tell anyone about the DPS computer that was at Ogumoro’s True North Bar and was repaired with DPS funds.

On Monday morning, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley filed a motion to introduce evidence of witness threat/intimidation as evidence of consciousness of guilt and to also revoke Ogumoro’s bail.

According to Baisley’s motion, on April 29, 2017, Saturday at about 4:20 p.m. outside the Joeten Superstore parking lot, a chance meeting took place between the defendant and Rathburn who was with his wife and teenage daughter.

The defendant had parked next to Rathburn’s vehicle while the Rathburns were in the store shopping, Baisley said.

As Rathburn and his family approached their vehicle, Ogumoro was loading items into his vehicle.

Rathburn was unaware of Ogumoro until he passed him to get to his vehicle. Ogumoro abruptly stepped back almost causing a collision between the two men, Baisley said.

Rathburn, Baisley said, was still unaware it was Ogumoro, and said “sorry” as he continued on his way to his vehicle.

Rathburn only became aware of Ogumoro when the former DPS official told Rathburn: “You really f***** me good didn’t you.”

Baisley said Ogumoro also told Rathburn: “It’s all going to be dismissed because what happened is you f***** yourself. This isn’t over. You s*** all over yourself.”

Baisley asked the court to let the jury consider whether they find Rathburn’s prior testimony credible, and to consider whether Ogumoro’s subsequent statement evinces his consciousness of his own guilt.

But Judge Kenneth Govendo was unpersuaded by the government’s argument and denied the motion.

At the same time, Judge Govendo granted the government’s motion to exclude the testimony of the defense witness, another mechanic, to rebut the testimony of the manager of ELS auto shop.

Mark Hanson, defense attorney for Ogumoro, moved for acquittal which Judge Govendo denied.

The defense rested after the testimony of its last witness, Martin Kapileo.

Both counsels will be making their closing arguments on Monday afternoon.

Jury instructions will be given by the court also on Monday before the jurors begin their deliberations.

Ogumoro was originally charged with theft by deception, misconduct in public office, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, receiving and removal of government property and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

According to the prosecution, he brought a DPS computer to his True North Bar and had it repaired using DPS funds.

The prosecution said he also brought a Toyota Tercel owned by DPS to a shop which repaired it for $2,500, an amount that was paid by DPS. He then sold the car to the brother of his common-law wife, Herman Manglona, for $50.

Last week, the prosecution moved to dismiss the charges against Herman Manglona.

Baisley said the remaining charges for deliberations are theft by deception with a bench count of misconduct in public office, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition with a bench count of misconduct in public office.