Gold Mantis workers seek help from Chinese consulate

ALMOST three weeks after they started their public protests over unpaid wages, Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC construction workers are now seeking help from China’s consulate general in Los Angeles, California.

Signed by 92 construction workers who arrived here as “tourists,” the letter was sent to the consulate with the help of fellow Chinese who are long-time residents of Saipan.

The letter states:

“We are 92 Chinese workers currently in Saipan. We worked for Gold Mantis Decoration LLC at the construction site of Imperial Pacific’s casino. In China, we paid 30,000-50,000 RMB [U.S. $4,350-7,250] for the opportunity to work in America. We worked 13 hours every day with hardly a day off. Many workers suffered injuries on the job. The wages promised by the company (300 RMB [U.S. $43.51] for 9 hours, 50 RMB [U.S. $7.25] for each additional hour of overtime) are below the U.S. minimum wage.

“Gold Mantis also deducted a ‘tax’ of U.S. $1,000-1,600 per person. But Gold Mantis has not paid even a cent of our last month of wages. Since April 2, when our work ended, we have not been paid the money that we earned.

“Today [May 1] the Chinese people will celebrate International Workers Day. But we Chinese workers in Saipan are penniless and struggling. Gold Mantis has violated our most basic labor rights. Each Gold Mantis representative, big and small, has fled Saipan and returned to China. In this past month, we have requested assistance from the local government and U.S. Department of Labor, but the situation has not been resolved. Our wives and children at home are in tears. Therefore, we urge the Chinese government to reach out and provide a helping hand to us, persuading Gold Mantis to pay the wages prescribed by the law.”

In the meantime, the workers are “taking a break” from their protest actions, one of them told Variety through an interpreter, adding that they were told to expect “some developments.”