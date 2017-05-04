Ambrosio Ogumoro guilty of theft by deception, misconduct in public office

A LOCAL jury on late Tuesday afternoon found former Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Ambrosio Ogumoro guilty of theft by deception, but not guilty of theft by unlawful taking.

Superior Court Judge Kenneth Govendo, ruling from the bench, found Ogumoro guilty of misconduct in public office, but not guilty of removal of government property and not guilty of one count of misconduct in public office.

The judge set the sentencing for Sept. 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Click to enlarge

Variety was told that theft by deception is punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years while misconduct in public office carries a one-year jail sentence.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley said they are pleased with the verdicts.

He said the attorney general has prioritized investigating and prosecuting crimes involving corruption and misconduct in public office.

According to Baisley, securing these kinds of convictions sends a message that the AG’s office and the people of the commonwealth take these cases seriously.

Baisley said some cases do not always progress as fast as some people might like — this case, for example, was filed two years ago.

He said they were on the eve of trial a year ago, but it had to be continued due to the unavailability of a key witness. And when then-Judge David Wiseman retired, the trial had to be continued again, Baisley said.

But, he added, these cases are a priority, and the AG’s office is constantly working on investigating them and preparing them for trial.

Baisley thanked the jurors for their attention and hard work in this case. He also expressed appreciation for the investigators of the Department of Public Safety and the Office of Public Auditor, saying, “They put together an excellent case.”

Ogumoro’s lawyer, Mark Hanson, declined to comment.

According to the prosecution, in 2012, Ogumoro brought a DPS computer to his True North Bar and had it repaired using DPS funds.

The prosecution also said that Ogumoro brought a Toyota Tercel owned by DPS to a shop which repaired it for $2,500, an amount that was paid by DPS. He then sold the car to the brother of his common-law wife, Herman Manglona, for $50.

On April 25, 2017, the prosecution moved to dismiss the charges against Manglona.

Hanson earlier said that Ogumoro was just doing his job when he sold the Tercel — “a real piece of junk” — to Manglona.

As for the DPS computer, Hanson said his client used it to do his DPS-related work at True North Bar.

Last year, then-Judge David A. Wiseman sentenced Ogumoro to one year in jail for his role in shielding then-Attorney General Edward Buckingham from being served with penal summons in Aug. 2012.