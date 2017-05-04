Surveillance footage led to arrests in Guam robbery

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A review of security camera footage helped lead police to naming suspects in the armed robbery at Dairy Mart in Mangilao.

A.J. Muna Toves, 24, and Racheal Renee Perez Nauta, 39, were arrested in connection with the April 23 robbery at the mom and pop store.

Police said six minutes before the robbery, a maroon Scion TC parked at the establishment and a man entered the store, exited and the car drove away. Six minutes later a man walked into the store, with a maroon shirt over his head, and robbed the cashier of money and cigarettes before running out.

According to court documents, Nauta admitted to police that she was in a maroon Scion TC with Eric Shawn Cruz, Ben Cruz and Toves. She said Toves exited the vehicle and ran toward the store and came out holding something wrapped in a red colored shirt in his hand. Nauta told police that the four went to Toves’ residence, where she saw him and Ben Cruz counting what appeared to be “large sums of money.” She was offered $45 and said they all put their money together and purchased methamphetamine from a location in Toto Gardens.

Toves was charged with second-degree robbery with a special allegation of deadly weapon in the commission of a felony while Nauta was charged with theft by receiving.