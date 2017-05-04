CNMI Labor reverses denial order against building rental business

THE local Department of Labor has reversed the denial order it earlier issued against Misa Enterprises, a building rental business, after the employer promised to comply with the regulations.

Hearing Officer Jerry Cody, in an administrative order on April 28, 2017, said Misa Enterprises should be given an opportunity to demonstrate that it can comply with the rules.

The employer’s request for a certification of good standing was denied on Feb. 13, 2017 by DOL’s Job Placement Section when Misa Enterprises failed to post a job vacancy announcement or JVA on the department’s website and failed to submit workforce plans for 2015 and 2016.

The employer appealed on Feb. 20, 2017.

In his administrative order, Cody said the employer was cleared of the first charge regarding the alleged failure to post a JVA.

The president of Misa Enterprises, Misako Kamata, appeared for a hearing on April 19, 2017 and admitted that the company failed to submit a workforce plan in 2015 and submitted an incomplete workforce plan in 2016.

Kamata said they also failed to submit any quarterly total workforce listing documents in 2015, but submitted a quarterly total workforce listing for the first quarter of 2016.

Cody noted that the employer missed filing the lists for the second and third quarters of 2016.

But Kamata promised to be more diligent in the future in submitting census-related documents to DOL in a timely manner.

Kamata said without a certification of good standing from DOL, their company cannot remain viable.

Cody in his administrative order noted that the employer workforce exceeds the minimum 30 percent requirement ratio of U.S. qualified workers.

He said reversal is justifiable as long as the employer complies with the regulations as he reminded Kamata to file the required documents in a timely manner.